topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ 1ST T20I

WATCH: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson SMASH big 6s ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will look to play big shots in the IND vs NZ T20I series and in this video released by BCCI, they can be seen smashing the ball out of the park

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson SMASH big 6s ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Team India will kickstart their tour of New Zealand with the T20I series on Friday. The first match will take place at Sky stadium in Wellington. Hardik Pandya is leading the Men In Blue in this competition and this is also a relatively young squad than what we saw at the T20 World Cup. This looks like India's attempt to build a squad for the next T20 World Cup to be hosted jointly by Carribbean nations and USA. This squad possess some great T20 talent in likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda. 

Also Read: Alert Kane Williamson catches trophy after it blows away due to wind, video gets viral - WATCH

Ahead of the 1st T20I, Team India attended a nets session and the players could be seen trying to smash the balls out of the park. The BCCI released a video on Thursday in which Pant, Samson could be seen hitting the balls hard in the nets and then trying to clear the ropes with brute power in the middle of the park practice.

Watch Pant, Samson's big sixes during training here:

India are coming into the contest after a heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. India lose to England by a margin of 10 wickets. Many experts have slammed India for not playing the fearless brand of cricket that they had earlier planned to and had shown in some bilateral series ahead of the big ticket event in Australia.

Head coach of Team India on this tour of NZ, VVS Laxman, has expressed the same desire. His message to Hardik and Co is that they should go out there and express themselves and play fearlessly. It will be interesting to see whether these words translate into action and we see Team India playing fearlessly in the middle.

Live Tv

IND vs NZ 1st T20IIndia vs New ZealandRishabh PantSanju SamsonWellington T20IND vs NZ 1st T20I how to watchHardik PandyaIshan KishanShubman Gill

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?