NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli becomes 1st India to achieve THIS feat in T20s

With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli becomes 1st India to achieve THIS feat in T20s

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches. Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone. With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

During the match, Kohli displayed his class. For a moment, everything was mesmerized by the beautiful shots that Suryakumar was playing but Kohli made his presence count with some quality shots around the park. In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat. Talking about the match Kohli is currently playing at 49 not out while Dinesh Karthik is at 1*.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Virat KohliVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateVirat Kohli vs SAVirat Kohli vs South AfricaIND vs SA 2nd T20IIND vs SA 2nd T20I news updateIND vs SA 2nd T20I newsIND vs SA 2nd T20I update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day