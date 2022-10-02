LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India aim to seal series, Temba Bavuma's South Africa look to bounce back

After starting off the series with a dominant win in the 1st T20I vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim at sealing the series tonight in Guwahati in the 2nd T20I. Temba Bavuma's side realises the importance of this do-or-die clash and would come out hard at the Indians after a poor show with both bat and ball in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. These are the last 2 T20Is for India before they fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 6. India's first match of the competition is on October 23 vs arch-rivals Pakistan. But the side is going two weeks in advance to get used to the conditions.

#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa.



Will they seal the series today? LIVE action commences at 7 PM IST.

India may look to play Mohammd Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining 2 T20Is. With Mohammed Shami not fully recovered from Covid (there is not update on his health), head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit would want to give Siraj two matches to see how he goes. In case, Bumrah fails to recover in time, and Shami (one of the standbys for the World Cup) isn't fit too, Siraj could fly for the big tickete event.

South Africa have their bases covered. They are a brilliant side with no concerns of injury. They started off badly on a pitch that was not suitable for T20 cricket and would surely bounce back with a better show. These 3 matches are a good warm-up exercises for both these sides, despite the fact that conditions Down Under will be entirely different from here in India.