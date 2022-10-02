NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 2022

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India aim to seal series, Temba Bavuma's South Africa look to bounce back

IND VS SA 2nd T20I, 2022 LIVE Updates: Follow all the actions of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:58 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India aim to seal series, Temba Bavuma's South Africa look to bounce back

After starting off the series with a dominant win in the 1st T20I vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim at sealing the series tonight in Guwahati in the 2nd T20I. Temba Bavuma's side realises the importance of this do-or-die clash and would come out hard at the Indians after a poor show with both bat and ball in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. These are the last 2 T20Is for India before they fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 6. India's first match of the competition is on October 23 vs arch-rivals Pakistan. But the side is going two weeks in advance to get used to the conditions.

India may look to play Mohammd Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining 2 T20Is. With Mohammed Shami not fully recovered from Covid (there is not update on his health), head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit would want to give Siraj two matches to see how he goes. In case, Bumrah fails to recover in time, and Shami (one of the standbys for the World Cup) isn't fit too, Siraj could fly for the big tickete event.

South Africa have their bases covered. They are a brilliant side with no concerns of injury. They started off badly on a pitch that was not suitable for T20 cricket and would surely bounce back with a better show. These 3 matches are a good warm-up exercises for both these sides, despite the fact that conditions Down Under will be entirely different from here in India.   

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

India vs South Africa T20 2022india vs south africa t20 scheduleindia vs south africa today matchIndia vs South Africa Live scoresouth africa squad vs indiaindia vs south africa t20 matchindia vs south africa india squadindia vs south africa playing 11india vs south africa live channelindia vs south africa scorecardindia vs south africa dream11 teamprediction today matchindia vs south africa dream teamInd vs SA live scoreindia vs south africa pitch reportind vs sa t20 2022ind vs sa scheduleind vs sa pitch report todayind vs sa today match predictionsa vs ind dream11 prediction today matchind vs sa dream 11 predictionBarsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati weather reportind vs sa live streaminggreenfield stadium t20 records

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day