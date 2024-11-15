IND vs SA 4th T20 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Johannesburg During India vs South Africa Fourth Match?

IND vs SA: India and South Africa will face off in the decisive fourth T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15. With India leading the series 2-1, the visitors will be eager to secure another win and take the series. The Men in Blue registered an 11-run win in the third match in Centurion, displaying a gritty bowling performance that restricted South Africa's chase.

India Eye Series Victory

India’s bowlers were the heroes in the last match, holding South Africa to 208/7. Arshdeep Singh was the standout performer with three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with two vital breakthroughs. South Africa showed glimpses of a fightback, especially with Marco Jansen's explosive innings of 54 off just 17 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s solid 41-run knock. However, their efforts fell short, leaving the hosts needing a much-improved performance to draw the series.

The visitors began the series on a strong note, securing a comprehensive 61-run win in Durban. However, South Africa bounced back in the second T20I with a thrilling three-wicket victory in Gqeberha, setting up an exciting finale.

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday’s match at The Wanderers Stadium isn’t looking promising. Heavy thunderstorms are predicted, with an 80% chance of rain in the afternoon, which could disrupt play. The skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering between 15 to 24 degrees Celsius. However, conditions might improve later in the evening, giving fans hope for a full game. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 8-15 kmph.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The Wanderers, popularly known as the 'Bull Ring', is a favorite venue for batters due to its high-altitude conditions and true bounce. With an average first-innings score of 174 in T20Is, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter. The pitch provides good pace and carry, making it ideal for stroke players, while bowlers will need to be crafty to avoid punishment.

IND vs SA 4th T20: Squads For 4th T20I

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman.