IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Likely to be Ruled Out of Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final; Here's why

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar are racing against time to recover for the all-important semi-final clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 vs Australia, today, February 23. Indian Express reported that both Harman and Pooja fell ill a day before the match and were admitted to a local hospital in Cape Town. They were released in the evening. However, their participation in the semi-final match is not confirmed yet. The Australia match will be India's toughest in the tournament so far. Aussies are looking for their third consecutive title and India required their best players to be on the park for this big game.

More to come..