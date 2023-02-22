topStoriesenglish2576141
NewsCricket
INDIA T20 WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Cricket Live Score: Can Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India Stop Australia's Winning run

India-W Vs Australia-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India qualified for semifinal after winning match against Ireland by 5 runs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Cricket Live Score: Can Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India Stop Australia's Winning run
LIVE Blog

The Indian women's cricket team faces defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, with the hope of winning their first major ICC trophy in a decade. The team secured a spot in the semi-finals after beating Ireland in their last group match, albeit unconvincingly. The team will be seeking to avenge their previous losses to Australia in the 2020 T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

Also Read: India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals India's Biggest Weak Point Ahead of Big Final, Says THIS

In another semi-final, England will be facing South Africa, who secured their spot after recording the highest-ever winning margin in a Women's T20 World Cup in their match against Thailand. England claimed the T20 World Cup in 2009 and finished as Group B leaders, winning all four of their group-stage matches. Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 81 and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up their victory against Pakistan. Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the remaining three matches of the T20 World Cup.

22 February 2023
19:36 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal between India vs Australia. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

india t20 world cup 2023india women world cupindia vs australia women t20india vs australia women live scoreIndia women vs Australia womenind w vs aus w t20 world cup 2023india women vs australia women playing 11india women vs australia women team squadindia women vs australia women live scoreIndia Women Vs Australia Women Live Streamingindia women vs australia women online matchind w vs aus w t20 matchind w vs aus w live updatesNewlands Cricket Ground

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?