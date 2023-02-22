LIVE Updates | IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Cricket Live Score: Can Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India Stop Australia's Winning run
India-W Vs Australia-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India qualified for semifinal after winning match against Ireland by 5 runs.
Trending Photos
The Indian women's cricket team faces defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, with the hope of winning their first major ICC trophy in a decade. The team secured a spot in the semi-finals after beating Ireland in their last group match, albeit unconvincingly. The team will be seeking to avenge their previous losses to Australia in the 2020 T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medal match.
Also Read: India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals India's Biggest Weak Point Ahead of Big Final, Says THIS
In another semi-final, England will be facing South Africa, who secured their spot after recording the highest-ever winning margin in a Women's T20 World Cup in their match against Thailand. England claimed the T20 World Cup in 2009 and finished as Group B leaders, winning all four of their group-stage matches. Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 81 and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up their victory against Pakistan. Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the remaining three matches of the T20 World Cup.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal between India vs Australia. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
More Stories