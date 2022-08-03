IND-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Group A T20 match at Edgbaston, 1030 PM IST, August 3
Team India will take on Barbados Women cricket team in their third and final Group A match of the women’s cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). It is a do-or-die game for both sides if they wish to progress to the semifinal stages, with both teams having won one and lost one match so far.
Australia, New Zealand and England have already booked their places in the semifinals and the winner of this match will decide the fourth and final semifinalist. India are heading into this games with a massive eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan led by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant half-century. While Barbados were bowled out for just 64 by Meg Lannings’s Australian side in their last match.
Match Details
India Women vs Barbados Women, CWG 2022 Group A match
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: August 3 at 1030 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
IND-W vs BAR-W Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deandra Dottin
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana
Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews
IND-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XI
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh.
Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell.
