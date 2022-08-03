Team India will take on Barbados Women cricket team in their third and final Group A match of the women’s cricket competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). It is a do-or-die game for both sides if they wish to progress to the semifinal stages, with both teams having won one and lost one match so far.

Australia, New Zealand and England have already booked their places in the semifinals and the winner of this match will decide the fourth and final semifinalist. India are heading into this games with a massive eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan led by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant half-century. While Barbados were bowled out for just 64 by Meg Lannings’s Australian side in their last match.

Match Details

India Women vs Barbados Women, CWG 2022 Group A match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: August 3 at 1030 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

IND-W vs BAR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

IND-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh.

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell.