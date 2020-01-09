हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

India men's, women's cricket team to be selected on January 12

Indian men`s team will tour New Zealand for five T20I, three ODIs, and two Tests, starting from January 31. The ICC Women`s T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from February 21 in Australia.

India men&#039;s, women&#039;s cricket team to be selected on January 12
File photo

New Delhi: The Indian men`s and women`s teams for the New Zealand tour and ICC T20 World Cup, respectively, will be selected on January 12, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources.

Indian men`s team will tour New Zealand for five T20I, three ODIs, and two Tests, starting from January 31.

The ICC Women`s T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from February 21 in Australia.

Live TV

Currently, India men`s team is hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the series after securing a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The third match between both teams will be played on January 10.

Tags:
BCCIindian cricket teamIndian womens team
Next
Story

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle bids adieu to Instagram, dances like no one's watching in last post

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Delhi police press conference after ISIS module busted in Delhi