India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?

The excitement is palpable as India, the most successful team in the history of the men's Under-19 World Cup, gears up to defend its title in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Led by Uday Saharan, a new generation of talent is ready to make its mark, and the journey begins with a clash against Bangladesh at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. India has a storied history in the U-19 World Cup, with five victories in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

Stars like Virat Kohli emerged from this platform, and now, Uday Saharan's squad aims to continue the legacy by securing a sixth title. Placed in Group A, India faces the challenge of overcoming not only Bangladesh but also Ireland and the USA. The tournament's format ensures that the top three teams from each group progress to the Super Sixes, paving the way for intense competition and thrilling encounters.

The much-anticipated India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match is scheduled for January 20, with the action kicking off at 1:30 PM IST at the Mangaung Oval. The toss is set to take place at 1 PM, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

Match Details

When will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match is scheduled for January 20 (Saturday).

Where will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match be played?

The venue for the India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match is the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

At what time will India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match live in India on TV?

Indian viewers can catch the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 match in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Don't miss the chance to witness the rising stars in this thrilling tournament.

Full Squads

India squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish(w), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Bangladesh squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Adil Bin Siddik, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Wasi Siddiquee, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Ashrafuzzaman Boranno