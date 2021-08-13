India vs Eng 2nd Test, Day 2 London Weather Forecast: Will rain halt KL Rahul’s march to maiden double ton

Team India are on top after Day One of the second Test against England at Lord’s in London. Thanks to KL Rahul’s unbeaten 127 and Rohit Sharma’s 83, India finished the rain-curtailed opening day at 276/3.

Like most the series so far in England, rain once again made an appearance at Lord’s as well on Thursday (August 12). The toss was delayed by 20 mins and play finally got underway after 15 minutes delay at 345PM IST. Rain once again halted play in the first session and the umpires were forced to take early lunch on Day One.

Now the question on everyone’s mind is whether we’ll witness clear skies on Day 2 on Friday (August 13) to make batting conditions easier for Indian batsmen Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Indian opener Rahul and Rohit Sharma had to apply themselves really hard under heavy overhead conditions while facing the likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

Rahul scored just 20 runs off his first 105 balls without a single boundary but will now be hoping to score his maiden Test double century at the ‘home of cricket’ at Lord’s.

According to Met department in London, the weather on Friday will be dry mostly with sunny spells but will get cloudy as they day progresses. “A fine and dry start for most with sunny spells and variable cloud. However, becoming increasingly cloudy toward midday as areas of thicker cloud move eastward for a time this afternoon. Maximum temperature 24 °C,” the MET department forecasted.

This is good news for the Indian team, who will be looking to post a massive first innings total after being sent into bat by England captain Joe Root. India were in good position to win the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham but rain washed out the entire Day 5 as the game finished in a draw.