India vs England Women's World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Live in India

Their confidence high after an impressive win over the West Indies, India would look for much-needed consistency with the bat against a struggling England in their fourth league stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Wednesday.

Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain their stay in the top four especially when they take on table-toppers Australia after England.

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event.

The duo will be eager to continue in the same vein with the race for semifinal berths heating up.

On the other hand, England's title defence has been off to a disastrous start. Heather Knight and Co. have lost all three of their matches to slip down to the seventh spot on the points table.

Their inability to close matches in the dying minutes has cost the defending champions dearly.

A loss against India on Wednesday mean the possibility of making the top four would be completely out of their hands, a prospect England would definitely want to avoid.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs England Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be played on March 16 (Wednesday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganu.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.