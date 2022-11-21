India vs New Zealand 2022: Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to miss 3rd T20 due to MEDICAL appointment

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the third and final T20 match against Team India in Napier on Tuesday (November 22) as he has to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Williamson will be replaced in the New Zealand team by batter Mark Chapman.

Williamson will rejoin the Black Caps on Wednesday (November 23) when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday (November 25). Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule,” Stead said. “The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri Series in Christchurch. “He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. @aucklandcricket Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today. #NZvIND https://t.co/kktn9lghhy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 21, 2022

Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday night. Suryakumar Yadav’s 111 against New Zealand on Sunday added to his rising stock as a top T20 batter but veteran pacer Tim Southee said he will have to prove himself consistently to become India's best in the shortest format.

Suryakumar struck a breathtaking 111 not out off 51 balls and fired India to 191 for six as the visitors outplayed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 International. “There has been a number of great T20 players from India, so many great cricketers. Surya has been having a great 12 months and it is for him to continue to do what he has been doing (for over a period of time),” Southee said when asked if Suryakumar is the best ever T20 player from India he has bowled to.

“India has produced so many amazing cricketers not only in T20 format but also across the three formats. You have got so many players who have played for a long period of time and have achieved so much over a long period of time,” Southee added.

(with Agency inputs)