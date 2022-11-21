India vs New Zealand 2022: No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav aims for TEST cap now, says THIS about next goal

World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday (November 20) expressed a desire to represent India in Test matches, saying he was hopeful of receiving a call-up for the red-ball cricket soon. Addressing a press conference at Mount Maunganui after cracking a scintillating ton in India’s thumping win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, Yadav, nicknamed ‘SKY’, said, “Wo time bhi aa ra hai... (That time is coming soon). We start cricket with the red ball in India. I enjoy the red ball format. I have played the red-ball format for Mumbai, in first class cricket. I have an idea of the format and hopefully, the Test cap will come soon.”

Suryakumar has had a meteoric rise in cricket ever since his debut. The batter had a phenomenal run in the T20 World Cup in Australia and is currently at the top of the T20I batters’ list. The right-hander, who scored his second T20I century on Sunday, said he does exude confidence at the crease but doesn`t want to get complacent.

“Confidence is there but one should be wary not to let complacency creep in when runs are coming. You got to do the process right. Talking with my family members on days when I am not playing is important as it keeps me grounded. They don’t speak about cricket. They keep me in a happy zone,” said the ‘Player of the Match’ on Sunday.

To Virat Kohli tweeting, “Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I`m sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar,” Yadav said he would take it as a compliment and would love to continue delivering such performances.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. _ @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

“Love playing with Virat. Have to run a lot when batting with him but we enjoy batting together. We don’t talk about the game a lot as we respect each other’s game. I tell him to hold one end up while I keep carrying on with my game. He tells me to enjoy the game. I take it as a compliment and will try to perform better in future too,” he said.

On the time he was not getting picked for the national team, he said, “I keep looking back (at those days) as it helps to know how things have changed. I constantly think about ways to get better. Improved diet, training, sleep etc has helped my game and achieve success.”

On how he, too, gets amazed seeing his shots in highlight reels, he said, “I also get amazed seeing some of my shots. I watch the highlights after going to the dressing room, irrespective of my performance. Today is a day where I`d try to be in the present and not get too ahead of myself.”

(with ANI inputs)