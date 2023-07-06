trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631538
NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

As Hotel Booking Gets EXPENSIVE In Ahmedabad For IND vs PAK World Cup Clash, Sehwag Gives Alternate Staying Options

India will play Pakistan at Narendra Modi stadium on October 15 in World Cup 2023. Since the announcement of the schedule, there has been a 10 time increase in the prices of hotel for one night.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

As Hotel Booking Gets EXPENSIVE In Ahmedabad For IND vs PAK World Cup Clash, Sehwag Gives Alternate Staying Options

After the full schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced, the rates of some of the hotels in Ahmedabad skyrocketed for October 14 and 15. The reason was the India vs Pakistan clash that is going to take place at the world's biggest cricket ground - Narendra Modi stadium- in this Gujarat city. As per a PTI report, the room rentals had gone up 10 times, with the luxury hotels which charged Rs 5,000 per night earlier, asking for Rs 50,000 for a night stay. "As per the hotel booking portal ‘Booking dot Com’, the rent for one deluxe room for July 2 is Rs 5,699 at Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in the city. But, the same hotel will charge Rs 71,999 if one wants to stay for a day on October 15," read the report.

Also Read | India Vs West Indies 2023: Meet Tilak Varma, Electrician’s Son From Hyderabad Breaks Into Team India Squad After IPL 2023 Show

Looking at this, the fans must have been worried. However, former India captain Virender Sehwag solved the problem for the fans. He posted a screenshot of a homestay being offered for Rs 5,063 for a night stay in Ahmedabad on October 15. Make My Trip, a hotel and flight booking website, has teamed up with Sehwag to reach out to the fans about their new way to ensure fans don't pay exorbitant prices for a hotel stay. Sehwag wrote: "Kisne kaha chala Gaya mauka ? 5000 rs mein homestays available hain Makemytrip par , aur woh bhi stadium ke ekdum paas."

cre Trending Stories

MakeMyTrip has also released an official statement on the same, telling fans that a large number of homestay properties are available to be rented. 

"We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option," said Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group, MakeMyTrip.

"A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price,” Parikshit added. Historically, our efforts to increase penetration have been focused on leisure markets, but now we are also focusing on business cities. It will be a win-win for the host and the traveller as India gets ready to immerse itself in cricket fever."

The travel booking website is also asking the Ahmedabad residents to list their homes on the website so that the demand for the homestays is fulfilled and there is no increase in the staying cost for the travelling fans.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded