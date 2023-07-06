As Hotel Booking Gets EXPENSIVE In Ahmedabad For IND vs PAK World Cup Clash, Sehwag Gives Alternate Staying Options

After the full schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced, the rates of some of the hotels in Ahmedabad skyrocketed for October 14 and 15. The reason was the India vs Pakistan clash that is going to take place at the world's biggest cricket ground - Narendra Modi stadium- in this Gujarat city. As per a PTI report, the room rentals had gone up 10 times, with the luxury hotels which charged Rs 5,000 per night earlier, asking for Rs 50,000 for a night stay. "As per the hotel booking portal ‘Booking dot Com’, the rent for one deluxe room for July 2 is Rs 5,699 at Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in the city. But, the same hotel will charge Rs 71,999 if one wants to stay for a day on October 15," read the report.

Looking at this, the fans must have been worried. However, former India captain Virender Sehwag solved the problem for the fans. He posted a screenshot of a homestay being offered for Rs 5,063 for a night stay in Ahmedabad on October 15. Make My Trip, a hotel and flight booking website, has teamed up with Sehwag to reach out to the fans about their new way to ensure fans don't pay exorbitant prices for a hotel stay. Sehwag wrote: "Kisne kaha chala Gaya mauka ? 5000 rs mein homestays available hain Makemytrip par , aur woh bhi stadium ke ekdum paas."



MakeMyTrip has also released an official statement on the same, telling fans that a large number of homestay properties are available to be rented.

"We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option," said Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group, MakeMyTrip.

"A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price,” Parikshit added. Historically, our efforts to increase penetration have been focused on leisure markets, but now we are also focusing on business cities. It will be a win-win for the host and the traveller as India gets ready to immerse itself in cricket fever."

The travel booking website is also asking the Ahmedabad residents to list their homes on the website so that the demand for the homestays is fulfilled and there is no increase in the staying cost for the travelling fans.