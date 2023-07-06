India Vs West Indies 2023: Meet Tilak Varma, Electrician’s Son From Hyderabad Breaks Into Team India Squad After IPL 2023 Show

Just a few months back five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai India and their much-vaunted batting lineup were reeling against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match of IPL 2023. But a 20-year-old batter – Tilak Varma – stood tall among the ruins of MI, smashing a brilliant 84 not out off 46 balls with 4 sixes and 9 fours against an attack featuring international bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Michael Bracewell and Harshal Patel.

Since that knock, Mumbai Indians youngster hasn’t looked back and went on to tally 343 runs in just 11 matches in IPL 2023 at a strike-rate of 164.11 and earned a much-deserved maiden call up at the age of just 20 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies next month. However, Tilak Varma’s journey to the Indian squad hasn’t been an easy one.

Who is Tilak Varma?

The young Hyderabad batter has been billed as the next big thing to come out of his state after former India batter VVS Laxman. Tilak’s father Nagaraju is an electrician by profession in Hyderabad and it was his coach Salam Bayas who believed in the young man’s cricketing talent.

According to a TOI report, from the age of just 12, Tilak Varma would wake up at 4am everyday and make a 30km journey on his coach’s bike to the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. MI bought Tilak Varma for Rs 1.7 crore at the IPL auction and the youngster hasn’t let down Rohit Sharma’s side since then.

“Growing up, we’ve had a lot of financial difficulties. My father with his meagre salary had to look after my cricket expenses as well as my elder brother’s studies. In the last few years, with some sponsorship and match fees, I could just about take care of my cricketing expenses,” Varma was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

“We don’t own a house as yet. So with whatever I have earned in this IPL, my only aim is to get a house for my parents. This IPL money gives me the luxury to play freely for the rest of my career,” he added.

Before IPL 2023, Tilak Varma scored 391 runs for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare ODI tournament in 2021-22 season and 215 runs at a strike-rate of 147.26 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Tilak went on to buy a new home for his family in Hyderabad and hosted MI team for dinner during IPL 2023 season as well.

Honoured to host my @mipaltan family at my home for dinner. A wonderful night that my family and I won't forget. Thank you for coming ___ pic.twitter.com/LaBilbnrFS — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) April 17, 2023

Tilak Varma’s dream comes true

After his call-up to the Indian team on Wednesday, Tilak Varma told TOI newspaper that it was a dream come true for him. “I am looking forward to the tour as it has been one of my dreams to play for the country. Right now, I am focusing on the Duleep Trophy and just want to do well and win matches for my team. But, yeah, I am really looking forward to being part of the Indian team on the tour of West Indies. It is a great opportunity to further my dreams,” Varma was quoted a saying by TOI.

Tilak Varma had missed the 2022-23 domestic season due to an injury, but his temperament and technique have come in for praise from even MI mentor and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of a sportsperson’s life and hence I am not thinking too far ahead. I am taking it one game/tournament at a time and whatever games I get to play, I want to win it for my team. If I do the basics right, I know the rewards will come,” Varma told TOI.

“Good performances in the domestic tournaments and the IPL does help a player in getting selected. IPL is a big tournament and doing well there definitely helped me,” he added.

The youngster added that his childhood dream is to win the World Cup with Team India. “My childhood dream is to win the World Cup for India and hopefully it comes true soon. But right now, my focus is on the matches on hand like the Duleep Trophy and other games,” Tilak said.