Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 If Rain Plays Spoilsport? Details Inside

As cricket fans eagerly await the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka, one element continues to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the much-anticipated clash - the unpredictable Colombo weather. With both teams vying for the coveted title, rain could potentially throw a wrench into the proceedings. In this article, we explore the weather forecast for the final showdown and what will transpire if rain indeed plays spoilsport.

The Battle for Supremacy

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 promises to be an epic showdown, pitting the reigning champions, Sri Lanka, against the tournament's most successful team, India. Sri Lanka, holders of the Asia Cup trophy, clinched victory last year, while India boasts a remarkable record of seven Asia Cup triumphs. The stakes are high, with both teams eyeing this title as a crucial stepping stone on their journey to the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, set to kick off next month.

Rain's Unwanted Presence

Throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the tournament, rain has been a persistent spoiler, leading to matches being decided by the DLS method and the high-profile India-Pakistan group stage encounter washed out due to incessant rain. As the final approaches, all eyes are on Colombo's weather, which has been far from cooperative.

Colombo Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Sunday, September 17, the day of the final, does not paint an encouraging picture. According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to be cloudy with thundershowers in the morning followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. The night doesn't bring much relief, as it's likely to remain cloudy with evening thunderstorms and thundershowers later.

Weather.com echoes a similar sentiment, forecasting an 80% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a 70% chance of rain at night. Meanwhile, timeanddate.com predicts isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, leaving cricket enthusiasts anxious about the fate of the match.

The Role of the Reserve Day

Fortunately, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has thought ahead and allocated a 'Reserve Day' for the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final. In the event that rain forces a washout on Sunday, the match will resume on Monday from the point where it was halted. However, to achieve a result, a minimum of 20 overs per side must be completed. If the rain persists on the reserve day and this quota is not met, India and Sri Lanka will share the Asia Cup 2023 trophy, just as they did in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 Final under similar circumstances.