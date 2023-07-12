India Vs West Indies 2023 1st Test Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st Test LIVE In India

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will be up against West Indies in the first Test at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica, on Wednesday. Indian cricket team are two-time World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up, losing their second final to Australia at the Oval in London last month.

In the new WTC Cycle, India are set to ring in some changes with Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping up as the new opener to partner skipper Rohit Sharma. With Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped for the West Indies tour, Shubman Gill will be batting at the crucial No. 3 position in the first Test, according to skipper Rohit Sharma.

West Indies and India have faced off against each other in 98 times in the past with both WI and India winning 30 Tests each. However, the Windies have not won a single Test against India for the last 21 years, since 2002.



It will be an important Test for former India captain Virat Kohli as well as he hasn’t scored a Test century away from home for a long time now. Ajinkya Rahane, who made a comeback into the Team India side for the WTC Final last month, has been appointed the vice-captain for this series.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have their Test specialists like captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood and Kemar Roach back for the series as well.

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 1st Test in Roseau, Dominica HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will take place between July 12 to 16. The Day 1 of the 1st Test will begin on Wednesday, July 12.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st Test going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be held at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st Test start?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 1st Test on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 1st Test for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel