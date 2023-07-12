LIVE Updates | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: All Even In Head-To-Head
India Vs West Indies Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India begin their two-match Test series against Windies today.
Trending Photos
Team India will begin a new cycle of the World Test Championships (WTC) with a two-match Test series against the West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. The Windies have never beaten India in a Test series for the last 21 years.
Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will look to bounce back from the disappointment of failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place later this year. West Indies will be a dangerous team at home and Rohit Sharma & Co. will not like to take them lightly.
It will be an important series for the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, with the latter trying to consolidate his place after making a comeback into the team at the WTC Final last month.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of 1st Test between India vs West Indies in Roseau, Dominica HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: All even in head-to-head
Team India and West Indies have face off against each other 98 times in Test cricket. Both India and West Indies have won 30 Tests each while 38 matches ended in draw. Who will have the upper hand after the first Test between the two teams in Roseau, Dominica?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will begin their two-match series against the West Indies with the first Test at Roseau in Dominica getting underway today.
Check when & where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Windies have won just 1 out of last 5 Tests
Hosts West Indies have won just one out of their last 5 Tests. India, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their last 3 Tests against Australia. Can Rohit Sharma's side return to winning ways against West Indies?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: India begin new WTC Cycle
Team India will begin a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on Wednesday with their two-Test series against West Indies. India have managed to reach both the WTC Final but managed to lose both of them to New Zealand and Australia. Can India complete a hat-trick of WTC Final appearances?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 1 of 1st Test between India vs West Indies in Roseau, Dominica today.