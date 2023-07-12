LIVE Updates | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: All Even In Head-To-Head

Team India will begin a new cycle of the World Test Championships (WTC) with a two-match Test series against the West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. The Windies have never beaten India in a Test series for the last 21 years.

Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will look to bounce back from the disappointment of failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place later this year. West Indies will be a dangerous team at home and Rohit Sharma & Co. will not like to take them lightly.

It will be an important series for the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, with the latter trying to consolidate his place after making a comeback into the team at the WTC Final last month.



