India Women vs England Women Only Test Playing 11s And Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch IND W vs ENG W Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India Women are set to face England Women in a solitary Test starting on December 14. The match, scheduled to run until December 17, will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This marks a significant event as it is the first women's Test match in India since the team's dominant performance against South Africa in Mysuru during the 2014-15 season, where they secured victory by an innings and 34 runs.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), serving as the host board for the England-India series, has announced free entry for all upcoming matches involving the Indian women's team. This includes the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as well as the subsequent fixtures against Australia Women.

In their head-to-head history, India Women and England Women have clashed 14 times, with 11 matches ending in draws. Notably, England secured a two-run victory at Jamshedpur in 1995-96, while India emerged triumphant at Taunton in 2006 and Wormsley in 2014. Harmanpreet Kaur is set to make history as India's 12th Test captain, succeeding Mithali Raj, who held the position since 2005. On the other side, Heather Knight will continue to lead the England Women's team, aiming to carry the momentum from their recent 2-1 T20I series win into the upcoming red-ball encounter.

Here are all the details of the upcoming Only Test between India Women vs England Women

When will the Only Test between India Women vs England Women be played?

The 1st Test between India Women vs England Women will take place on December 14, Thursday.

Where will the Only Test between India Women vs England Women be played?

The India Women vs England Women will be played at Perth Stadium.

What time will the Only Test between India Women vs England Women begin?

The India Women vs England Women will begin at 7:50 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Only Test between India Women vs England Women?

India Women vs England Women Test will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Only Test between India Women vs England Women match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India Women vs England Women matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Only Test between India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Kirstie Gordon