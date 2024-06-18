'Indian Hoga,' 'Pakistani Hoon': Angry Haris Rauf Nearly Attacks Fan After Heated Verbal Fight - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got into a heated argument with a man in Florida. Rauf, who was walking with his wife, lost his temper when the man said something that upset him. Rauf tried to attack the man, but several people intervened, including his wife, who tried to calm him down. Despite her efforts, Rauf broke free and continued to exchange expletives with the man. The confrontation escalated until bystanders managed to separate them.

In a viral video of the incident, Rauf is heard assuming the man is Indian, saying "Indian hoga (he must be Indian)." The man responded, "Pakistani hoon (I am from Pakistan)." Rauf’s wife kept trying to calm him down, but he remained visibly upset.

Pakistan's Early Exit From T20 WC 2024

The incident comes after Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage. Following the tournament, captain Babar Azam and players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan chose to holiday in London before returning to Pakistan.

Gary Kirsten Blames Pakistan's Lack Of Unity

Before the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan had appointed Gary Kirsten as their white-ball head coach. However, Kirsten, busy with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024, didn't get enough time to prepare the team. The team's captaincy was also in turmoil, with Shaheen Afridi taking over from Babar Azam, only for Babar to be reinstated shortly before the World Cup.

Gary Kirsten, the head coach of the Pakistan T20 cricket team, commented on Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup group stage. He attributed the team's struggles to a lack of unity and fitness issues. Kirsten criticized the team's lack of mutual support among players and noted alarming fitness problems.