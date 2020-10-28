Indian Premier League 2020: Here’s what SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner told Wriddhiman Saha before he went out to bat against Delhi Capitals

Wriddhiman Saha, who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Tuesday’s (October 27) has given credit to skipper David Warner for his incredible knock that propelled his side SunRisers Hyderabad to a huge 88-run win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (October 28).

In a conversation with star spinner Rashid Khan posted on IPL’s official Twitter handle – Saha revealed what Warner told him as they went out to bat. "The first match I played, I had thought of how would I approach the game but in this match, I didn`t think much just asked David (Warner) how to approach and he said `play feely` and I too like playing freely. Then we took chances in the first six overs and then we carried the momentum."

Saha, who was playing his first game of IPL 2020, scored a mesmerizing 87 (off 45 balls; 4x12, 6x2) and gave an absolute flying start to SRH. He was brought into the squad in place of Jonny Bairstow and grasped the opportunity with both hands as he opened the innings with Warner (66 off 34 balls).

The wicketkeeper-batsman launched the fireworks alongside his skipper and SRH finished the powerplay at 77/0 – the highest powerplay score of IPL 2020. No bowler had any answers and even Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada was taken to the cleaners.

Saha and Warner’s onslaught ensured that SRH finished their innings at a mammoth total of 219/2. In reply, the Capitals could only muster 131, as they were bowled out in just 19 overs.

Rashid Khan was the highlight of the bowling department as he finished with figures of 4-0-7-3 which are the most economical figures of the tournament so far. He bettered Mohammed Siraj, who had finished with a spell of 4-2-8-3.

With the win, SRH stay alive in the competition and have two games remaining in the league stage.