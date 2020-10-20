Indian Premier League 2020: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul clashes with Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada in battle of Orange-Purple Cap holders

In the upcoming match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (October 20), there another interesting battle brewing which is catching the attention of all cricket fans.

It's the battle between the Orange Cap and Purple Cap. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul currently hold the Orange Cap with 525 runs from 9 matches while the Purple Cap rests with Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada who has 19 wickets to his name from just 9 matches.

It must also be noted that Rahul's opening partner and fellow Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal occupies the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap with 393 from 9 matches. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is not too far behind, having racked-up 359 runs from 9 matches.

This battle for individual rewards is sure to spice-up the battle today with both sides coming into the game in good form. The two sides have won their last two matches respectively.

The last time the two sides met, the match went into the Super Over in what was just the second game of IPL 2020. KXIP had tied the Capitals' total of 157 with Mayank Agarwal scoring a brilliant 89 (off 60 balls). In the Super Over, however, Rabada was the hero as in just three balls, he removed Rahul and Pooran - giving away just two runs. Capitals finally won the thrilling encounter with just 3 to chase.

Kings XI, will thus be coming into the game with some added motivation, looking to settle scores with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi.

Kings XI Punjab have finally seen a tremendous turnaround in fortunes and have won their last two games on the trot against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. We are still catching our breath from the first ever second Super Over in IPL history in which Kings XI Punjab finally emerged victorious.

Kings XI fought their hearts out and got the crucial two points. From here on, they have to win every single match to reach the IPL playoffs.