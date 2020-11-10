IPL 2020 Final: Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult shine as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to lift 5th trophy

Mumbai Indians skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 68 to help his side clinch a comfortable five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and successfully defend their title at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Mumbai franchise has lifted a record fifth title in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the much-awaited final clash.

The first-time finalist made a worst start to their innings, losing openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) and first-drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) inside just 22 runs.

While both Stoinis and Rahane were caught behind the wicket by Quinton de Kock off Trent Boult's deliveries in the first and third over, respectively, Dhawan was bowled out by Jayant Yadav in the fourth over.

Subsequently, skipper Shreyas Iyer then led from the front as he not only notched up a half-century but also stitched a crucial stand of 96 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket to power Delhi Capitals to a decent total of 156 for seven.

While Iyer remained unbeaten at the crease at 50-ball 65 which was decorated with six boundaries and two maximums, Pant finished his innings at 38-ball 56.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer (5), Axar Patel (9) and Kagiso Rabada (0) all fell without adding much runs to the scoreboard.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of three for 30. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a solid start as they reached the score of 45 without the loss of any wicket in just four overs. Quinton de Kock hammered the Delhi Capitals bowlers all over the park before he was dismissed for 20 off a Marcus Stoinis delivery in the fifth over.

Rohit Sharma then continued to stand strong as he scored a match-defining fifty besides sharing crucial 45 and 47 runs partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out), respectively to help Mumbai Indians cross the mark in 18.4 overs and dent Delhi Capitals' hopes of achieving their maiden IPL glory.

Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets for Delhi while conceding 25 runs. Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis took a wicket each.

Boult was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his three-wicket haul.

It is to be noted that Mumbai Indians have won all of their four matches against Delhi Capitals this season.

Brief scores: DC: 156/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65 not out, Rishabh Pant 56; Trent Boult 3/30) lost to MI: 157/5 in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 68, I Kishan 33 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/25) by 5 wickets