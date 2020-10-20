हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Samson, completes 150 IPL dismissals

Dhoni became the first player in the league's history to appear in 200 matches and he also completed a record 150 dismissals in the IPL.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Samson, completes 150 IPL dismissals

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni achieved two milestones in Indian Premier League on Monday (October 19) as he became the first player in the league's history to appear in 200 matches and he also completed a record 150 dismissals in the IPL.

Dhoni, 39, grabbed a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Sanju Samson to complete 150 dismissals in the cash-rich franchise-based tournament. Samson tried to work Deepak Chahar's ball away on the leg side and found a faint edge which was grabbed superbly by Dhoni with one-hand.

Dhoni's age-defying efforts led to Samson getting dismissed without scoring any run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash. Dhoni's brilliant catch left everyone stunned and once again showed that he is still one of the fittest players around.

The result of the match however did not go in CSK's as they faced a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Jos Buttler notched up an unbeaten half-century to guide his side to a comfortable win.

Chasing a lowly target of 127 runs to win, Rajasthan Royals lost both their openers Ben Stokes (19) and Robin Uthappa (4) and wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson (0) inside the Powerplay.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to stitch partnerships throughout their innings and were restricted to a score of 125/5 by Rajasthan Royals in their stipulated 20 overs.

IPL 2020MS DhoniChennai Super Kings
