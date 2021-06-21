हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Big setback for Rajasthan Royals as Jos Buttler rules himself out of remainder of tournament

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals suffer a huge setback as their star player and England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has ruled himself out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September.

IPL 2021: Big setback for Rajasthan Royals as Jos Buttler rules himself out of remainder of tournament
RR batsman Jos Buttler (Source: Twitter)

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals suffer a huge setback as their star player and England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has ruled himself out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September.

"Usually the IPL doesn't clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence," Buttler was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The 30-year-old Englishman said he will leave it to England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles to decide between IPL and England's international commitment.

"[Will play] Where Ashley Giles says," he responded.

Giles had earlier said that England commitments will take precedence over IPL. He also said that the ECB are not planning to change their schedule for the IPL 2021.

Buttler played the first Test in India in Chennai, which England won, but returned to England after that as ECB decided to rotate players.

He played the IPL but skipped the first two Tests against New Zealand. England have lost four out of the five Tests in his absence and drawn one.

"I want to play as much as I can. You always want to be available for everything," he added.

"I don't think there are any perfect answers. We play a lot of cricket and it's important for everyone to be looked after."

Meanwhile, the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will conclude on September 15, four days before its scheduled final, to allow the Caribbean players to participate in the remaining games of the 14th edition of the IPL.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021rajasthan royalsJos ButtlerECB
Next
Story

WTC Final: Rain plays spoilsport as Day 4 of India vs New Zealand Test washed off

Must Watch

PT13M47S

International Yoga Day 2021: ITBP jawans practice yoga near Pangong Lake