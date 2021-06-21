हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s new look goes viral, fans can’t keep calm

What has got the CSK and MS Dhoni fans super excited is the new look of the former India captain. Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral, where the former Indian captain can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional topi (cap).

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s new look goes viral, fans can’t keep calm
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni seen with a new look with his wife Sakshi (left) in Shimla. (Source: Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is taking a well-deserved break with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The former India skipper has headed to Shimla after the lockdown has been eased in Himachal Pradesh.

Dhoni, who led CSK to second place of the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

But what has got the CSK and Dhoni fans super excited is the new look of the former India captain. Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral, where the former Indian captain can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional topi (cap). The traditional yet stylish headgear is locally called ‘Kullu topi’.

Here are some of the new images of Dhoni’s current visit to Shimla:

Dhoni is seen with a new moustache – something that has not been seen in the past from the CSK skipper. The pictures of the new look went viral in no time, fans couldn’t keep calm.

In his current look, the 39-year-old is looking as sharp with moustache and a stylish beard. The CSK captain has been spending a lot of time in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He has already bought a new pony for his daughter Ziva, which joins Dhoni’s stable of horses and a number of dogs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already announced that the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence from mid-September in the UAE. CSK will be eager to leave a poor 2020 season behind, when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Chennai Super KingsMS Dhoni
Next
Story

WTC Final: ‘Super Wickets’ spice up gloomy day in Southampton

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day