IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s new look goes viral, fans can’t keep calm

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is taking a well-deserved break with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The former India skipper has headed to Shimla after the lockdown has been eased in Himachal Pradesh.

Dhoni, who led CSK to second place of the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

But what has got the CSK and Dhoni fans super excited is the new look of the former India captain. Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral, where the former Indian captain can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional topi (cap). The traditional yet stylish headgear is locally called ‘Kullu topi’.

Here are some of the new images of Dhoni’s current visit to Shimla:

Dhoni is seen with a new moustache – something that has not been seen in the past from the CSK skipper. The pictures of the new look went viral in no time, fans couldn’t keep calm.

In his current look, the 39-year-old is looking as sharp with moustache and a stylish beard. The CSK captain has been spending a lot of time in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He has already bought a new pony for his daughter Ziva, which joins Dhoni’s stable of horses and a number of dogs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already announced that the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence from mid-September in the UAE. CSK will be eager to leave a poor 2020 season behind, when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.