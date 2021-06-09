IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag's long history

Rajasthan Royals gave former Indian captain MS Dhoni's fans a perfect treat. The Indian Premier League franchise on Wednesday evening shared a photo of the former India cricketer with his young fan Riyan Parag.

"You evolve, you learn, you grow," the franchise tweeted along with the photo. In the picture Dhoni has wrapped the traditional Assamese Gamosa around his neck.

As per preious media reports, the picture of Dhoni with Riyan was clicked when the budding cricketer was just three years old.

Parag, who has been a delight for the fans with his onfield antics, made his IPL debut for the Royals against Chennai Super Kings.

The Assam cricketer had scored 16 off 14 deliveries before being caught-behind off Shardul Thakur in that contest. It was moments after his debut, the photo went viral on social media.

"It's just an amazing experience to play against the man who played against my father, got him stumped and now got me caught behind. It's just surreal to play against someone who, if not the greatest, is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. I am really glad that I got a chance to play against him," Parag was quoted as saying in a report on Outlook.

Many years ago, in the 99-00 season of the Ranji Trophy (see the 2nd innings of Assam in this scorecard) https://t.co/R2CzlZvnwG

An Assam opener, called Parag Das was stumped by a young keeper called MS Dhoni. Parag Das is Riyan Parag's father! And MSD is the constant! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2019

Interestingly Dhoni did stump Parag's father Parag Das in 99-00 season of the Ranji Trophy while playing for Bihar against Assam.