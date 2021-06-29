हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni inspects village cricket ground during vacation in Shimla - check unseen pic

An unseen photo of Dhoni inspecting a cricket ground in a village in Shimla has surfaced online which shows that you can’t keep the wicketkeeper-batsman away from the gentleman’s game even during vacation.

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni inspects village cricket ground during vacation in Shimla - check unseen pic

After spending time with his pet dogs and horses at his Ranchi farmhouse, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni recently took a well-deserved break with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The former India skipper headed to Shimla after the lockdown was eased in Himachal Pradesh. Many photos from Dhoni, Sakshi and their 6-year-old daughter Ziva’s recent vacation went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, an unseen photo of Dhoni inspecting a cricket ground in a village in Shimla has surfaced online which shows that you can’t keep the wicketkeeper-batsman away from the gentleman’s game even during vacation. In the pic, Dhoni can be seen standing on the makeshift cricket pitch in a village in Shimla.

Check the pic here:

Notably, Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and their daughter with 9 other persons in a group were on a holiday at a homestay in Ratnari village near Shimla for five days. He was seen wearing local ‘topi’ and sported a new-look moustache which sent his fans in a tizzy.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who led CSK to second place on the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

