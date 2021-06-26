हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni trolled for asking fans to ‘plant trees, save forests’ - here’s why

CSK shared a photo of captain MS Dhoni with a strong message for fans. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”.

MS Dhoni poses for a photo in Shimla (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni recently took a well-deserved break with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The former India skipper headed to Shimla after the lockdown was eased in Himachal Pradesh. Many photos from Dhoni, Sakshi and their 6-year-old daughter Ziva’s recent vacation went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, CSK on Friday (June 25), took to social media to post a photo of captain MS Dhoni with a strong message for fans. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS”.

Notably, CSK captioned the photo as, "Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

But, the post didn’t go well with some of the Twitter users as they thrashed Dhoni for posing next to a wooden plank while asking everyone to save forests.

 

However, the official Instagram handle of the resort, in which Dhoni stayed in Shimla, clarified that the wood used for the wooden plank is thrown by wood mills as waste and is called ‘waste wood’.

Dhoni, who led CSK to second place of the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

