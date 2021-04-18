IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Full Schedule and Match timings: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live streaming online

IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS, match 11 full schedule and match timings: After a disheartening loss against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to get back on track against a Punjab Kings (PBKS) side that is coming off a demoralising loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Rishabh Pant-led DC side which got off to a flying start by thrashing CSK in the first match suffered a meltdown in the next match on Thursday as they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite having them on the mat at 42 for five.

By allowing RR to chase down 147 after reducing them to 42 for five, DC revealed a serious inability to finish off the match.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a miserable outing on Friday night against CSK who restricted the K.L. Rahul-led Punjab franchise to just 106/8 in 20 overs and then cruised to a six-wicket win.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played on Sunday (April 18).



Where will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



What time will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will start at 07:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 07:00 pm.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD.



How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV app. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.



DC vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.