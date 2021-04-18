हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Full Schedule and Match timings: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live streaming online

IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS match 11 full schedule and match timings: Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match date and timing, fixtures, live streaming, when and where to watch today’s match online.    

IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS, Match 11 Full Schedule and Match timings: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live streaming online
File image (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS, match 11 full schedule and match timings: After a disheartening loss against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to get back on track against a Punjab Kings (PBKS) side that is coming off a demoralising loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Rishabh Pant-led DC side which got off to a flying start by thrashing CSK in the first match suffered a meltdown in the next match on Thursday as they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite having them on the mat at 42 for five.

By allowing RR to chase down 147 after reducing them to 42 for five, DC revealed a serious inability to finish off the match.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a miserable outing on Friday night against CSK who restricted the K.L. Rahul-led Punjab franchise to just 106/8 in 20 overs and then cruised to a six-wicket win.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played on Sunday (April 18).
 

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will start at 07:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 07:00 pm.
 

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD.
 

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV app. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.
 

DC vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021PBKSDCLive streaming
Next
Story

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings T20 Match 11

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day