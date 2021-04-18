DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings T20 Match 11

Dream11 Team Prediction DC vs PBKS IPL 2021- Captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs For T20 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face off each other in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 18th April. Both of these teams lost their previous match after winning the first game and they will aim to get back to winning ways. Punjab Kings came up with a disappointing performance against Chennai Super Kings as they could only manage 106 runs on the board. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals was in a dominating position against Rajasthan Royals but Chris Morris had turned the match on its head with his blistering batting. Thus, both teams will aim to pull up their socks in their third game of the competition.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 18.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

DC VS PBKS Dream11 Captain: KL Rahul

DC VS PBKS Dream11 Keeper: Rishabh Pant

DC VS PBKS Dream11 Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

DC VS PBKS Dream11 All-Rounders: Chris Woakes and Deepak Hooda

DC VS PBKS Dream11 Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Kagiso Rabada (VC) and R Ashwin

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Woakes and Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Kagiso Rabada (VC), R Ashwin.

DC vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

DC vs PBKS Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi.

