IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Eliminator: KKR's Sunil Narine says 'he's getting back to his best'

Sunil Narine, the Man-of-the-Match of Monday night's IPL 2021 Eliminator between RCB and KKR, broke a lot of hearts with his balling as he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat.

IPL 2021 Eliminator: KKR&#039;s Sunil Narine says &#039;he&#039;s getting back to his best&#039;
KKR off-spinner Sunil Narine. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine, who starred with both the ball and bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, said it was his day and he made the best use of it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match.

Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday (October 11). KKR had promoted Narine up the order and he whacked three sixes to help his side get over the 100-run mark. "Any good performance in a match-winning game is always good. Today was my day and made the best use of it. All wickets I enjoy. I'm not that close to what I was before but I'm getting there," Narine told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Hard work is paying off. Always get some heartbeats before the game. But cool and calm during the game. I prefer to have the ball in hand which you can control," he added.

With the ball, Narine picked four wickets as he dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers. KKR will now square off against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and the winner of that match will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash on Friday (October 15).

