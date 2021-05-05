IPL 2021: Harpreet Brar's old tweet for porn star Mia Khalifa goes viral, netizens troll PBKS spinner

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Harpreet Brar made headlines when he dismissed star batsmen Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Prior to shining with the ball, the 25-year-old scored crucial 25 runs off 17 balls as PBKS defeated RCB courtesy of Brar’s all-around show.

Notably, Harpreet has once again come under the spotlight and this time it’s not for his cricketing skills but for a totally different reason.

Interestingly, Harpreet’s old tweet for Mia Khalifa is going viral. The spinner shared the porn star’s picture and wished ‘Belated Happy Birthday’ to her on February 14, 2021 on Twitter.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to notice the old tweet by Brar, and here’s how they reacted:

Brar on his way to delete the tweet in mid innings break — slick (@notbhaskarr) April 30, 2021

Harpreet Brar running to delete this tweet in innings break pic.twitter.com/a8nr8u6UXk — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) April 30, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after a spate of Covid-19 infections came up within its bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Monday's match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium was postponed after two KKR players tested positive. The BCCI announced the postponement of the tournament shortly after news broke out that SunRisers Hyderabad's(SRH) Wriddhiman Saha in Delhi and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Amit Mishra in Ahmedabad tested positive on Tuesday.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," said a statement from the BCCI.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," the statement added.

The Board confirmed that all players will return to their families. On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, had tested positive along with the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. That forced three teams - KKR, CSK and DC to go into isolation. However, more positive cases on Tuesday made it impossible for the league to continue.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the statement said further.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021," it added.