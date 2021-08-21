हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

'Hajmola-Gems': IPL 2021 latest promo spark meme-fest as MS Dhoni fans come up with hilarious comparisons

MS Dhoni in the 45-second video is seen rocking an uber-cool version of himself with epic yellow-coloured hair, and in no time the ad send social media into a frenzy.  

MS Dhoni's quirky avatar in the latest Indian Premier League promo have left the fans in splits. The lucrative T20 league, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19 earlier this year, is all set to resume for its second phase. 

Teasing the fans about what to expect in the second phase, the organisers on Friday evening released a new ad featuring the Chennai Super Kings skipper. Dhoni in the 45-second video is seen rocking an uber-cool version of himself with epic yellow-coloured hair, and in no time the ad send social media into a frenzy.  

While Dhoni is one of the reasons for the ad to go viral, but the memers didn't disappoint with their creatitivity, thus igniting a meme-fest online. Most compared Dhoni's new look with his 'monk' avatar, which the former Team India skipper portrayed in the promo of IPL 2021 released earlier this year. Few also called it a effect of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen sharing a football pitch with the former India skipper.   

Here are the best ones:

The second phase of the IPL will start with Dhoni's CSK taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.  

