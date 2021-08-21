'Hajmola-Gems': IPL 2021 latest promo spark meme-fest as MS Dhoni fans come up with hilarious comparisons

MS Dhoni's quirky avatar in the latest Indian Premier League promo have left the fans in splits. The lucrative T20 league, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19 earlier this year, is all set to resume for its second phase.

Teasing the fans about what to expect in the second phase, the organisers on Friday evening released a new ad featuring the Chennai Super Kings skipper. Dhoni in the 45-second video is seen rocking an uber-cool version of himself with epic yellow-coloured hair, and in no time the ad send social media into a frenzy.

- #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/4D8p7nxlJL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2021

While Dhoni is one of the reasons for the ad to go viral, but the memers didn't disappoint with their creatitivity, thus igniting a meme-fest online. Most compared Dhoni's new look with his 'monk' avatar, which the former Team India skipper portrayed in the promo of IPL 2021 released earlier this year. Few also called it a effect of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen sharing a football pitch with the former India skipper.

Here are the best ones:

Other Days On a Date pic.twitter.com/0nMnYA9VpJ — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 21, 2021

Section A Section D

Student's Student's pic.twitter.com/dfXlsAiLu3 — Aakash (@Aakashhhh11) August 21, 2021

1. MS Player

2. MS Takatak pic.twitter.com/UmiIvzDdGX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 20, 2021

The second phase of the IPL will start with Dhoni's CSK taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.