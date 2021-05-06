हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni keeps CSK ahead of self, delays homecoming till all teammates depart

MS Dhoni is scheduled to land in Ranchi on Thursday evening. 

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were placed second points table, before IPL 2021 got postponed. (IPL/File Photo)

After leading Team India and Chennai Super Kings to several glories and hanging his boots from international cricket, MS Dhoni still continues to rule the 22-yard-pitch with his tactics. The Indian Premier League franchise under the veteran cricketer had a rough season in the previous campaign held in UAE and finished second-last on the eight-team points table. 

However, fast forward to six months and the team is back doing what they do best and were placed second on the points table, before the cash-rich league was suspended for an indefinite period due to COVID-19 cases emerging inside the bubble.  

In a fresh development, it has been learnt that Dhoni has informed the CSK contingent that he will be the last member to board a flight back home.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the 39-year-old said that he will only leave after the foreign players fly back home, followed by the Indian members. 

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK told The Indian Express.

Dhoni is scheduled to land in Ranchi on Thursday evening. 

Meanwhile, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey along with bowling coach L Balaji flew from Delhi to Chennai in an air ambulance. A senior CSK official said that both Hussey and bowling coach L Balaji were flown into Chennai to ensure better control over the situation. 

