IPL 2021 suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases, Rajiv Shukla confirms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday suspended the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a decision taken after a number of COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the same to news agency ANI. "IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it. It is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," the official said.

The decision was taken after Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.

Both the members were part of the ongoing IPL and SRH were scheduled to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, three members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for the virus on Monday, which included CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - also tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite the event taking place inside a robust bio-bubble.

As per reports, it is believed that Chakravarthy, who recently had exited the bio-bubble for shoulder scans via a green channel, may have contracted the virus first.

(This is a developing story)