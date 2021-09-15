हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 phase 2: BIG news for fans, BCCI to allow spectators in UAE stadiums

IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation, the BCCI said in a statement.

IPL 2021 phase 2: BIG news for fans, BCCI to allow spectators in UAE stadiums
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to resume in UAE with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation. Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations," it added.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021BCCIUAEIPL
Next
Story

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli rises to fourth place, KL Rahul remains on sixth spot

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Bollywood Breaking: Kareena's reaction to Kim Kardashian's dress!