'Sack the 3rd umpire': Devdutt Padikkal benefits from controversial decision, KL Rahul left furious - WATCH

The Indian Premier League clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw another controversial decision by the third-umpire after a caught-behind appeal was turned down by KL Rahul. The incident took place in the eighth over of the Bangalore innings, who opted to bat first after winning the toss.

In the third delivery of the over, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tried to sweep Ravi Bishnoi's delivery running down the leg stump but failed to make any connection as Rahul collected it. While both the bowler and the wicket-keeper were certain about the ball taking an edge on its way, the on-field umpire didn't look interested as the appeal was forwarded to the TV umpire.

The TV umpire ran the delivery through a snickometer, which showed a clear spike when the ball passed close to the gloves and the bat. However, the offical still stayed with the on-field umpire's decision, leading Rahul to have some chat about the decision.

Here is a video of the incident:

How on earth was that not out? Did I miss the cricket rules changing?#RCBvsPBKS #Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/0h5r1dOqNR — Sriteja R Chilakapati (@sritejach) October 3, 2021

Not just Rahul but former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and Aakash Chopra also questioned the decision. Here is what they said:

Sack the 3rd umpire immediately #SelectDugout What a joke! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 3, 2021

Padikkal at that was batting on 35 off 28 deliveries and went on to add another five runs to his tally before he was removed by Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques, who finished his four overs with figures reading 3/12.

Earlier this week, Rahul was involved in a similar scene, when Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi took a sharp diving catch at deep mid-wicket but was declined by the TV umpire, while many felt it was out.