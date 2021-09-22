IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag says ‘babies don’t change diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings change playing XI’

Punjab Kings succumbed to a two-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Dubai on Tuesday (September 21). The PBKS failed to chase down four runs to win in the final over with Royals paceman Kartik Tyagi emerging as the hero as former cricketers like Virender Sehwag questioned the composition of the side.

Former PBKS skipper and coach Sehwag took a sly and humorous dig at the PBKS starting XI on Tuesday. Sehwag has observed Punjab Kings have developed a trend in making frequent changes to their playing XI.

“It’s tough to predict their 11 because they have changed their bowling so many times in the first seven games that there is no count. What they play and whom they play is going to remain a challenge for Punjab Kings,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“But still, I would want them to keep their bowling strong. Because of their batting clicks with Gayle, Pooran, Agarwal, and Rahul, if they score, they can help the team win solely on their performance. So, it is important to keep their bowling strong,” Sehwag added.

Sehwag felt that the Rajasthan Royals were more settled than Punjab since Rahul and Co. change their XI a lot in the IPL. “Even babies do not change diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings change their Playing XI,” Sehwag added.

Meanwhile, PBKS captain KL Rahul was gutted after the team lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the closest of margins. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul innings of 67 and 49 respectively for the Punjab Kings went in vain as their middle order failed them miserably after such a good start.

“It’s a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better. Trying to finish in the 18th over sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in,” KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

“We haven’t learnt from previous mistakes. We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games. We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. Getting runs for me, Mayank and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important,” he added.