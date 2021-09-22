Kartik Tyagi, the Neeraj Chopra ‘lookalike’, draws special praise after IPL 2021 win over PBKS

Rajasthan Royals paceman Kartik Tyagi was a sensation on the field and on social media as well. The young Tyagi defended four runs to win in the final over as fans billed him cricket’s ‘Neeraj Chopra’ for his looks. While one fan said, ‘Is it Kartik Tyagi or Neeraj Chopra who has joined #RajasthanRoyals’, another said, ‘So Kartik Tyagi doesn't just look like Neeraj Chopra but performs like him too!!’

Tyagi’s heroics helped Rajasthan Royals snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in an incredible finish as they had looked down and out with Punjab needing 10 runs off 15 balls, with Adrian Markram and Nicholas Pooran going strong. The Punjab Kings needed only four runs from the final over but committed harakiri with Tyagi pushing them down the cliff.

The 20-year-old from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh was singled out for praise by Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raini, Harbhajan Singh, and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad as many current and former stars took to Twitter to express their joy at his bowling.

“What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021”, said Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings star and Tyagi’s statemate Suresh Raina said, “Wat a game ! Well done Kartik tyagi (Ok hand).”

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh called it an ‘unbelievable last over’. “What a game? unbelievable last over by #Kartiktyagi He won it for @rajasthanroyals”.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad too was effusive in his praise. “That was world-class stuff from Kartik Tyagi. Absolutely brilliant #PBKSvRR”.

Another former India player Abhinav Mukund hailed Tyagi’s self-belief in the last over. “RR snatched victory from the jaws of defeat! Wow, the self-belief of @tyagiktk to defend 4 and give away just 1 in the final over!”

(with IANS inputs)