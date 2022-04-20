हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PRIVACY POLICY
IPL 2022: BAD news for Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis, both break Code of Conduct

Just days after he was docked Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul was fined 20 per cent on his match fees in the IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

LSG skipper KL Rahul (centre) has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees against RCB. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

There was some more bad news for Lucknow Super Giants team after their 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore as skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were found guilty of breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct. While Stoinis escaped with a reprimand, Rahul was not so lucky as he was given a huge fine.

Just days after he was docked Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians, Rahul was fined 20 per cent on his match fees in the IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. “Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mr Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” an IPL statement read.

Australian all-rounder Stoinis was also found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct. Stoinis had remonstrated animatedly after being dismissed for 24 off 15 by Josh Hazlewood of RCB.

“Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL statement added.

Rahul can cop a one-match ban if LSG maintain slow over-rate twice more in this season.

