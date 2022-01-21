हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: BCCI and team owners to meet tomorrow to discuss THIS important issue

BCCI's first preference is to hold the event in India but if COVID situation worsens, it needs to have a back-up plan ready.

IPL 2022: BCCI and team owners to discuss back up venues on January 22
(Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: The BCCI and IPL team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting on Saturday.

The mega auction venue, scheduled for Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will also come up for discussion as the country deals with the third wave of COVID-19.

"Owners have been invited for the meeting and it will be held virtual," a team official told PTI.

BCCI's first preference is to hold the event in India but if COVID situation worsens, it needs to have a back-up plan ready.

The 2020 edition was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was held across the Emirates after the event's suspension in India due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The IPL is usually held in the April-May window. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPLIPL 2022ipl mega auctionBCCI
Next
Story

Viral: A never-seen-before run out dismisses Andre Russell in Bangladesh Premier League - WATCH

Must Watch

PT19M45S

Amar Jawan Jyoti: This 'immortal' torch makes history historic