IPL 2022: BCCI and team owners to meet tomorrow to discuss THIS important issue

New Delhi: The BCCI and IPL team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting on Saturday.

The mega auction venue, scheduled for Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will also come up for discussion as the country deals with the third wave of COVID-19.

"Owners have been invited for the meeting and it will be held virtual," a team official told PTI.

BCCI's first preference is to hold the event in India but if COVID situation worsens, it needs to have a back-up plan ready.

The 2020 edition was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was held across the Emirates after the event's suspension in India due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The IPL is usually held in the April-May window.