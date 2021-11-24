IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Check IPL team possible retentions, latest retention rules, new teams

The mega auction for the India Premier League (IPL) 2022 are just over a month away from now. According to an IPL Governing Council member, the mega auction is set to take place in January 2022 with 10 teams in action from next season.

The BCCI have asked all the 8 original IPL teams to finalise the list of retained players by December. Here’s all that we know about the IPL 2022 mega auction…

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in India.

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

According to an IPL Governing Council member, the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in the first week of January 2022.

What time IPL 2022 mega auction will begin?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST

How to watch IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE Streaming?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IPL 2022 mega auction rules

* Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore

* Old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.

* New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

* RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

* The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions.

Total Players Purse: Rs 90 crore

* 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse.

* 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores

* 2 retentions will result in deduction of Rs 24 crore from the player purse.

* 1 Retained Player: Rs 14 crore will be deducted from the purse.

* IPL 2022 mega auction retention last date is November 30.

