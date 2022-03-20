IPL 2022: MS Dhoni sends WARNING ahead of CSK vs KKR clash with explosive hitting in practice match – WATCH

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 set to commence on Saturday (March 26), Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has ringed warning bells ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders with his power-hitting in the intra-squad practice match.

In a video shared by CSK, Dhoni fired on all cylinders as he can be seen whacking sixes and boundaries all around the park.

If indication from CSK’s practice match is to be believed then fans can once again witness vintage Dhoni in the IPL 2022 as the CSK skipper looks ready to destroy bowlers with his big-hitting prowess. Here’s the video of Dhoni smashing bowlers during CSK’s practice game:

Notably, defending champions of this competition, CSK are currently sweating it out at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Meanwhile, CSK are worried over the continued delay in the arrival of England cricketer Moeen Ali, who still hasn't joined the four-time champions, for the upcoming season.

The 34-year old Ali, who was retained by CSK for Rs 8 crore, has been awaiting clearance of his travel documents by the Indian High Commission in the UK.

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the CSK was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Saturday.

"Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday," he added.

Dhoni-led CSK will play their first match on the opening day of IPL 2022, on March 26, against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK Squad for IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.