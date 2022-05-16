Two teams struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive in the IPL 2022 on Monday (May 16). Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.

While opener David Warner continues to enjoy his purple patch, the second opening slot remains a cause of concern with Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat failing miserably in Prithvi Shaw's absence.

Although Shaw, who was down with typhoid, has been discharged from the hospital and the youngster is likely to return to the team to play the crucial game on Monday.

To DC's relief, Mitchell Marsh finally joined the party. The big-hitting all-rounder shook off the rust to star with the bat and ball against RR. His and Warner's role will be crucial.

On the other hand, PBKS, who won their last game against RCB, are unlikely to make any changes in their side.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 63

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: May 16th at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje