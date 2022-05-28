Rajasthan Royals destructive opener Jos Buttler scored the fourth century of the IPL 2022 to guide his side to a seven-wicket win in the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. With this ton, the England batter equalled the record of scoring the most number of centuries in a single season of IPL. The record is being held by former RCB captain Virat Kohli who smashed four centuries in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league.

Kohli held the record with four centuries to his name in 2016. In the same year, he scored 973 runs, which is the highest by any player in the history of IPL. Talking about Buttler, the Englishman has smashed a whopping total of 824 runs, at an average of 58.86, and a strike rate of 151.47 in IPL 2022, so far. He also registered four half-centuries to his name.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Buttler also became only the third player to score over 800 runs in an IPL season. Warner smashed 848 runs in 2018 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Buttler has smashed 824 runs so far in the IPL 2022. He need only 25 runs to surpass Warner to become the second-highest run-getter in an IPL season.