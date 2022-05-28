Watch: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch, here's how RCB batter reacts

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has a huge fan base all over the country. We have also seen Kohli getting chased by fans on the cricket field. At times, he has even met and clicked selfies right in the middle of the ground. Fans are almost always ready to do anything to see their hero up close. In IPL 2022, many times fans have invaded the pitch to interact with their heroes. A similar kind of incident took place during Qualifier 2 between RCB and Rajasthan Royals where a fan of Virat Kohli was seen invading the pitch to meet RCB batter.

Virat was waiting to take the strike when a fan ran onto the pitch from behind. Umpire immediately stopped the game. Virat just stood there waiting for the game to resume. Fan came near Virat and then ran away with joy before getting caught by a policeman. The square-leg umpire ran towards Virat as soon as he saw the fan running towards him. Umpire tried his level best to shoo the fan away.

This is the second incident in a week where a fan had invaded the pitch to meet Virat Kohli. Earlier during the Eliminator of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB, A fan raced towards Kohli who was fielding in the deep, possibly to shake hands with his favourite cricketer but before he could reach him, a Kolkata police personnel acted in time and stopped the fan. The way he stopped him tickled the funny bone of the fans. A spectator recorded the whole event in which the police personnel can be seen taking the fan on his shoulders like in the film 'Bahubali' and then drop him on the ground outside the ropes.

During corona times and the bio-bubble period, especially during IPL, all-stars look to keep themselves at distance from the fans as a breach of protocol can lead to them getting banned from the tournament.

Meanwhile, a clinical bowling performance followed by a convincing batting effort helped RR thrash RCB by seven wickets in the Qualifier 2 and reach the final of the IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will now face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final at the same stadium in front of a huge crowd on Sunday.