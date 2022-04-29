Mumbai Indians' mentor and former player Sachin Tendulkar was seen bowling leg-spin in the net session ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Thursday. Regarded as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin managed to hit the stumps twice in four attempts. MI's official Twitter handle shared the video of Sachin's leg-spin. MI's fans requested to add the 49-year-old to Mumbai's playing XI for the next game against Rajasthan.

The first delivery reminded us of THAT Moin Khan dismissal What's your favourite memory of Sachin's bowling, Paltan? #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @sachin_rt MI TV pic.twitter.com/PwIwS5KZVL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 28, 2022

A fan wrote," Check with him if he can play. He is much better than many you have in your team. You may have to put someone on the field to field for him."

Check with him, if he can play.He is much better than many you have in your team . You may have to put someone on the field to field for him . — Sunil Krish (@imsunkrish) April 28, 2022

Another fan wrote, "By any chance, SRT decided to come back from retirement to play alongside his son for MI..? I would start watching the

@IPL for batters again…"

By any chance SRT decided to come back from retirement to play alongside his son for MI..? I would start watching the @IPL for batters again... — cuvaaminaatnnn (@swamicrony) April 28, 2022

MI recalled Sachin taking the wicket of Pakistan's Moeen Khaan during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004. Sachin Tendulkar’s magical googly on the third day of the Multan Test had broken the entire Indian team into laughter, thereby putting the visitors into a dominant position.

Golden Arm Tendulkar's Magical Ball to Moin Khan. Today 2004 Multan Test Vs Pak Remember This Googly. That was The Last Ball of The Day. Moin's Reaction & Celebration of SRT How old Were You When @sachin_rt Did This..? pic.twitter.com/C4vCzmWA6w — SachinTendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are on an eight-match losing streak in IPL 2022. MI became the first team to be officially disqualified from the race of playoffs in this edition. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now want to finish the season on a high and spoil the party for other teams.