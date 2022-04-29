The IPL 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (April 30) will be a special one. The match will commemorate the first ‘Royal’ – Shane Warne – and the franchise’s win in the first-ever IPL which was at the same venue back in 2008.

As a mark of respect to Warne, those from the club taking the field for the match will be sporting initials ‘SW23’ on the leading collar of their official playing kits. A special area at the D.Y. Patil Stadium has also been turned into a Shane Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans as well as the students of the D.Y. Patil University will be able to visit and experience. Jason Warne, Shane’s brother, will be flying down to Mumbai to be part of the occasion.

Royals’ New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell spoke ahead of this memorable match. When asked about his memories of the legendary leg-spinner Warne, who died last month, Mitchell said, “I didn’t have the chance to meet Shane Warne personally. But I still remember the Test match back at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) when he completed his 700 wickets in Test cricket. He is the first Royal and the playing group are looking forward to playing this match,” Mitchell said during a virtual media conference on Friday (April 29).

Warne took his 700th Test wicket – England opener Andrew Strauss – back in 2006-07 Ashes series. The series was also his last as an international cricketer for Australia.

Mitchell made his IPL debut in the last Royals match against Royal Challengers Bangalore where you Riyan Parag proved to be the hero thanks to his fine half-century. The Kiwi revealed that Parag is one of his closest friends in the Royals side.

“Parag is my next door neighbour at the team hotel. He has a great collection of soft toys and we love to hang out in his room. Apart from that we have a few New Zealand cricketers like Trent Boult and I spend time with them as well,” the 30-year-old all-rounder said.

The Royals’ next clash will be against the struggling MI, who have lost eight matches in a row. However, Mitchell still doesn’t want to take Rohit Sharma’s side lightly. “MI no matter what position they are in are a dangerous side. They have got some world class players and we can’t take them lightly,” Mitchell added.