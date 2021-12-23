हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: SRH name Brian Lara and Dale Steyn in their revamped star-studded support staff

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach. The team made the announcement via social media.

IPL 2022: SRH name Brian Lara and Dale Steyn in their revamped star-studded support staff
File image (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African pace great Dale Steyn as part of their revamped support staff ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Lara, who is usually seen commentating during the IPL, has taken up the coaching role at Sunrisers. He has been named strategic advisor and batting coach. The team made the announcement via social media.

Steyn, who has played for multiple IPL teams in the past including Sunrisers, has been appointed the pace bowling coach. He had announced his retirement earlier this year. Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin bowling coach.

Moody returns as head coach after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss quit following the 2021 season. Moody was Sunrisers' director of cricket last season.

Former India batter Hemang Badani has been named fielding coach while Simon Katich, who has been the head coach of RCB, has been appointed assistant coach.

Sunrisers had retained three players including skipper Kane Williamson, uncapped Umran Malik, and Abdul Samad ahead of the mega auction in February.

The team finished last in the 2021 IPL.

